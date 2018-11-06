Photo Coverage: The 2018 Drama League Gala Honors Nathan Lane

Nov. 6, 2018  

Last night was the Drama League's 35th Annual Benefit Gala: A Musical Celebration of Broadway honoring film, television, theater icon and three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane. The black-tie evening also celebrated theater producer Fran Weissler for Visionary Leadership in American Theater.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos below!

Celebrating Nathan Lane's career in theater, film and television, including this last season's Broadway revival of Angels in America, the gala featured a one-night-only musical tribute in Mr. Lane's honor hosted by Matthew Broderick with appearances by stars of both stage and screen, including Christine Baranski, Josh Charles, Cady Huffman, Mark Linn-Baker, Alex Newell, Ernie Sabella.

Drama League Directors Project alum West Hyler served as director and co-writer of the gala program, with Laura Brandel as assistant director. The 35th Annual Benefit Gala was produced by Drama League Associate Producer Travis LeMont Ballenger with Gala Associate Producer Sean Gorski. The creative team included David Evans (music direction), Alessandra Marconi (choreography), Timothy Huang (additional lyrics), Melissa Spengler-Winner (production stage management), Nick Kolin (lighting design), Michael Tracey (sound design), Whitney Locher (costume design).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Executive Artistic Director) and Catalin Stelian-Shanks
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Executive Artistic Director) and Catalin Stelian-Shanks

West Hyler (Gala Director) and Lyndi Hyler
West Hyler (Gala Director) and Lyndi Hyler

Una Jackman and JoAnn Weisel
Una Jackman and JoAnn Weisel

Ernie Sabella
Ernie Sabella

Ernie Sabella
Ernie Sabella

Alessandra Marcon and Travis LaMont Ballenger (Associate Producer)
Alessandra Marcon and Travis LaMont Ballenger (Associate Producer)

Mark Linn-Baker
Mark Linn-Baker

Mark Linn-Baker
Mark Linn-Baker

Stan Ponte (Board President)
Stan Ponte (Board President)

Stan Ponte and Una Jackman
Stan Ponte and Una Jackman

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Jelani Alladin
Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin
Jelani Alladin

Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner

Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick

Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick

Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane

Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick

Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick

Chris Bohinski (NYC Smile 4 Me) and Matthew Broderick
Chris Bohinski (NYC Smile 4 Me) and Matthew Broderick

Chris Bohinski (NYC Smile 4 Me) and Matthew Broderick
Chris Bohinski (NYC Smile 4 Me) and Matthew Broderick

Stephanie's Child
Stephanie's Child

Stephanie's Child
Stephanie's Child

Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski

Diane Paulus and Norm Lewis
Diane Paulus and Norm Lewis

Diane Paulus and Norm Lewis
Diane Paulus and Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Diane Paulus
Diane Paulus

Rita Gardner
Rita Gardner

Julie Klausner
Julie Klausner

Julie Klausner
Julie Klausner

Ellie Heyman and Leah Lane
Ellie Heyman and Leah Lane

Ellie Heyman and Leah Lane
Ellie Heyman and Leah Lane

Ellie Heyman, Hal Berman and Leah Lane
Ellie Heyman, Hal Berman and Leah Lane

Ellie Heyman, Hal Berman and Leah Lane
Ellie Heyman, Hal Berman and Leah Lane

