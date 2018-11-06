Photo Coverage: The 2018 Drama League Gala Honors Nathan Lane

Last night was the Drama League's 35th Annual Benefit Gala: A Musical Celebration of Broadway honoring film, television, theater icon and three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane. The black-tie evening also celebrated theater producer Fran Weissler for Visionary Leadership in American Theater.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos below!

Celebrating Nathan Lane's career in theater, film and television, including this last season's Broadway revival of Angels in America, the gala featured a one-night-only musical tribute in Mr. Lane's honor hosted by Matthew Broderick with appearances by stars of both stage and screen, including Christine Baranski, Josh Charles, Cady Huffman, Mark Linn-Baker, Alex Newell, Ernie Sabella.

Drama League Directors Project alum West Hyler served as director and co-writer of the gala program, with Laura Brandel as assistant director. The 35th Annual Benefit Gala was produced by Drama League Associate Producer Travis LeMont Ballenger with Gala Associate Producer Sean Gorski. The creative team included David Evans (music direction), Alessandra Marconi (choreography), Timothy Huang (additional lyrics), Melissa Spengler-Winner (production stage management), Nick Kolin (lighting design), Michael Tracey (sound design), Whitney Locher (costume design).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley



Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Executive Artistic Director) and Catalin Stelian-Shanks



West Hyler (Gala Director) and Lyndi Hyler



Una Jackman and JoAnn Weisel



Ernie Sabella



Alessandra Marcon and Travis LaMont Ballenger (Associate Producer)



Mark Linn-Baker



Stan Ponte (Board President)



Stan Ponte and Una Jackman



Jamie deRoy



Jelani Alladin



Billy Eichner



Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick



Nathan Lane



Nathan Lane



Matthew Broderick



Chris Bohinski (NYC Smile 4 Me) and Matthew Broderick



Stephanie's Child



Christine Baranski



Diane Paulus and Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Diane Paulus



Rita Gardner



Julie Klausner



Ellie Heyman and Leah Lane



Ellie Heyman, Hal Berman and Leah Lane



