DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Hold Open Call For The Role of Evan For its Toronto Run

Open call auditions for the first international production of the Tony & Grammy Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Stacey Mindich in partnership with David Mirvish will take place Sunday November 11 at 9:00AM at the Courtyard by Marriott in Toronto.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN begins performances on March 5, 2019 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.

The production is seeking actors 17 and up to play high school senior, Evan Hansen.

Smart, sincere, and cripplingly self-conscious, Evan prefers to hover in the background, a supporting player in his own life, too afraid to step forward into the spotlight and risk ridicule or, what might be worse, no one noticing him at all.

Evan is a Pop Tenor G2-B4 and must be under 5'11".

Prepare 16 bars of a pop/rock or any contemporary musical theatre song with sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. Please bring a picture and resume stapled back to back.

CAEA Members will be seen first at all open calls.

If you are not able to attend this call please send a picture and resume to: dehcastingtoronto@gmail.com

AUDITION LOCATION:

Courtyard by Marriott

Toronto Downtown, near Wood Street

475 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4Y 1X7

SIGN IN:

9:00AM - 12 NOON

Auditions will continue until everyone is seen.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN continues its sold-out, record-breaking run on Broadway, and a multi-city North American touring production began September 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, Grammy Award and Tony Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961. A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

Rolling Stone calls Dear Evan Hansen, "a game-changer that hits you like a shot in the heart" and NBC News raves that the musical is "an inspiring anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."

In addition to winning six 2017 Tony awards and a 2018 Grammy Award, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Lindsay Levine. Adrienne Campbell-Holt serves as Associate Director and Adam Quinn is the Assistant Director. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor.

