Photo Coverage: Broadway-Aimed BORN FOR THIS Gives Sneak Peek at Feinstein's/54 Below!
BeBe Winans just presented the Broadway-bound musical BORN FOR THIS as a one-night-only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 W. 54 St). Sharing the stage with Winans was director Charles Randolph-Wright (Motown), legendary Grammy and American Music Award winning recording artist Stephanie Mills, and members of the cast from last summer's pre-Broadway tryout in Boston including Maddie Shea Baldwin (Bright Star), Liisi LaFontaine(Dreamgirls), Loren Lott (Once on this Island), Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton), Kirsten Wyatt (Annie), and Nita Whitaker (Ragtime). The evening introduced the BORN FOR THIS story and some of the original songs from the Broadway aimed musical, which also played regional engagements in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles.
BORN FOR THIS is a universal story for anyone who has ever yearned to find his or her own purpose in life. It follows BeBe, a talented young man from a tight-knit musical family as he grapples with the struggle between his faith and his desire for fame. As teenagers BeBe and his sister CeCe, experience genuine culture shock when they leave the comfort of their home and family in Detroit to join Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker's "Praise the Lord" network in North Carolina. When the duo rocket to fame, the seductive lure of celebrity comes knocking. Ultimately, Bebe must reconcile the temptations of stardom and fortune with the things he values most in life.
BORN FOR THIS features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy Award winner BeBe Winans, with a book written by Charles Randolph-Wright, BeBe Winans, and Lisa D'Amour. The show is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, with choreography by Warren Adams and produced by Ron Gillyard and My Destiny Productions.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
"Born For This" at Feinstein's 54 Below on November 5, 2018 in New York City.
Nita Whitaker and Stephanie Mills
Charles Randolph-Wright and BeBe Winans
Charles Randolph-Wright
Loren Lott and Donald Webber Jr.
Maddie Shea Baldwin, Loren Lott, Kirsten Wyatt and Donald Webber Jr.
Maddie Shea Baldwin and Donald Webber Jr.
Charles Randolph-Wright
Charles Randolph-Wright and BeBe Winans
BeBe Winans and mom
Donald Webber Jr.
Charles Randolph-Wrioght, Donald Webber Jr. and BeBe Winans
Kirsten Wyatt, Liisi LaFontaine, Maddie Shea Baldwin, Loren Lott, Donald Webber Jr., BeBe Winans, Nita Whitaker and Milton Craig Nealy
Donald Webber Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda and BeBe Winans backstage
Stephanie Mills, Lin-Manuel Miranda and BeBe Winans
Donald Webber Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Mills and BeBe Winans
Donald Webber Jr., Charles Randolph-Wright, Lin-Manuel Miranda and BeBe Winans
Charles Randolph-Wright, Lin-Manuel Miranda, BeBe Winans and Ron Gillyard
BeBe Winans, Nita Whitaker, Kirsten Wyatt, Charles Randolph-Wright, Loren Lott, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Milton Craig Nealy, Ron Gillyard, Maddie Shea Baldwin, Liisi LaFontaine and Donald Webber Jr.
Kirsten Wyatt, Nita Whitaker, Maddie Shea Baldwin, Liisi LaFontaine and Loren Lott
BeBe Winans and Charles Randolph-Wright
Ron Gillyard, BeBe Winans and Charles Randolph-Wright
BeBe Winans and Donald Webber Jr.
Donald Webber Jr.
BeBe Winans and William Ivey Long
BeBe Winans, Loren Lott and William Ivey Long
William Ivey Long, Donald Webber Jr. and Loren Lott
Donald Webber Jr. and Loren Lott
Charles Randolph-Wright, BeBe Winans and William Ivey Long
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stephanie Mills
Charles Randolph-Wright and Lin-Manuel Miranda