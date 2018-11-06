The Broadway Community Heads To the Polls

As many Americans are heading to the polls today, the Broadway community shared their voting pride on social media platforms today! Take a look below at some of our favorite images from social media today from Neil Patrick Harris, Jeremy Jordan, Bonnie Milligan, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Megan Hilty, Wesley Taylor and many more!

Have you voted yet? Share your images on social media with the hashtag #BroadwayVotes.

Click here to find your polling place.

