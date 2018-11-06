VIDEO: Lucas Hedges Talks to Seth Meyers About His Broadway Debut in THE WAVERLY GALLERY

Lucas Hedges was a guest on last night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." During the interview, Hedges talks about his Broadway debut in The Waverly Gallery, what Joel Edgerton was like on the set of Boy Erased and working with his own father on a film.

Hedges stars in the Kenneth Lonergran play, The Waverly Gallery, which opened on Thursday, October 25, at the John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Directed by Drama Desk and Obie Award winner Lila Neugebauer (in her Broadway debut), the cast includes Grammy Award winner, and Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee, Elaine May, one half of the legendary comedy duo, Nichols and May, whose iconic show An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May famously played the John Golden Theatre; Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges; and, in his third Lonergan play, Michael Cera.

This production of The Waverly Gallery marks the continuation of a long-standing collaboration between Rudin and Lonergan that includes the play This Is Our Youth and the film Margaret.

The creative team of The Waverly Gallery includes Tony Award winner David Zinn(Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), and five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design).

A powerfully poignant and often hilarious play, The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty, and feisty grandmother's final battle against Alzheimer's disease. Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson. More than a memory play, The Waverly Gallery captures the humor and strength of a family in the face of crisis.

The Waverly Gallery originally premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in August 1999, before opening Off-Broadway at the Promenade Theater in March 2000.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

