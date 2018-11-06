BWW TV Exclusive: WICKED Alumni Belt It Out at Broadway Sessions' Annual ElphaBall!

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Wicked recently celebrated 15 years on Broadway! To celebrate, Broadway Sessions offered up our 4th annual "ElphaBall. Former "Green Girls" Alyssa Fox, Stephanie Torns and Maddy Trumble came to perform songs that reflected their time and experiences as well as themes relating to Wicked. We also welcomed four incredible "Rising Stars" to channel their inner Elphabas, and boy, did they deliver. Enjoy Elora Von Rosch, Bridget Hughes, Victoria Scovens and Persard Owens. What a ball it was!

Make sure you're with us this week as we welcome cast members from Summer The Donna Summer Musical.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

