Wake Up With BWW 11/14: Thanksgiving Parade Performances Announced, and More!

Yesterday the lineup of Broadway shows was announced for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Performances will include Hadestown, Tina, Ain't Too Proud, and Beetlejuice!

The date of the broadcasts for Les Miserables in concert have changed. There will now be showings on December 8 and 11.

NBC celebrates the holiday season in style with its hugely popular "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on Wednesday, December 4. Yesterday it was announced that Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, and more will be a part of the special.

by Stage Tube

Kristen Bell appeared last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She took the stage with Fallon to perform an epic Disney mashup that you don't want to miss!. (more...)

2) Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, Presented by TodayTix!

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatres and performers are recognized!. (more...)

3) LES MISERABLES Changes Dates of Broadcast in U.S. Cinemas

Les Misérables a?" The Staged Concert will be shown in cinemas across North America on Sunday December 8 & Wednesday, December 11 from the Gielgud Theatre in London.. (more...)

4) HADESTOWN, BEETLEJUICE, AIN'T TOO PROUD, and TINA to Perform on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

by TV News Desk

A spectacle like no other awaits millions as the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, the nation's most cherished holiday tradition, once again kicks off the holiday season. Millions of families will tune in to watch the excitement unfold on Thursday, Nov. 28 as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of NBC News' a?oeTODAYa?? host the broadcast from 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones that will also include a special debut performance from her new album Courage by the incomparable Celine Dion. . (more...)

5) Idina Menzel, Lea Michele Join Lineup for CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER on NBC

by TV News Desk

NBC celebrates the holiday season in style with its hugely popular "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. . (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Watch Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis, Sasha Allen & More Rehearse for MTC's Fall Benefit

On November 11, Manhattan Theatre Club presented its 2019 Fall Benefit, featuring performances from Olivier nominee Sierra Boggess, Tony nominee Melissa Errico, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Tony nominee Patrick Page, Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, Sasha Allen and Ana Villafañe.

What we're geeking out over: Celebrate THE LION KING's Anniversary With a Look at Scar's Makeup Process

Broadway has officially been experiencing the circle of life for 22 years because today is the anniversary of the Disney hit musical The Lion King! To celebrate, we're taking you backstage to see what it takes to transform into one of Broadway's nastiest villains. Head to the Pridelands with the video below for a look at Broadway's Scar, Stephen Carlile, getting into character at the Minskoff Theatre!

What we're watching: Brian Stokes Mitchell Performs 'There's No Business Like Show Business' At Feinstein's/54 Below

This holiday season, Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with his all-new show, "Plays With Music - Holiday," celebrating both the holidays and the release of his new album, "Plays with Music." We're getting a peek inside the show with a look at Mitchell singing 'There's No Business Like Show Business' at the most recent performance.

