VIDEO: Kristen Bell Sings Through the History of Disney Songs With Jimmy Fallon

Kristen Bell appeared last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She took the stage with Fallon to perform an epic Disney mashup that you don't want to miss!

The pair took us through the history of Disney, with favorites from Mary Poppins, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, and more!



The full list of songs performed includes:

When You Wish Upon a Star

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Heigh Ho

Bear Necessities

Under the Sea

Part of Your World

A Whole New World

Beauty and The Beast

Circle of Life/ Nants' Ingonyama (intro)

Can You Feel the Love Tonight

Colors of the Wind

Do You Want to Build a Snowman

You've Got a Friend in Me

Remember Me

How Far I'll Go

Into the Unknown

Let It Go

Kristen Bell is best known for her role as Anna in Frozen, and will reprise her role in the brand new sequel, Frozen 2.

Kristen graduated from New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied musical theater. She made her Broadway debut in 2001, originating the role of Becky Thatcher in the short-lived "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." In 2002, she was in the revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" on Broadway, starring Laura Linney and Liam Neeson.

In 2008, she had her breakout starring film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Other notable film roles include: Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), The Boss (2016), Bad Moms (2016), and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017).





