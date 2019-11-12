BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis, Sasha Allen & More Rehearse for MTC's Fall Benefit

Just last night, November 11, Manhattan Theatre Club presented its 2019 Fall Benefit, featuring performances from Olivier nominee Sierra Boggess, Tony nominee Melissa Errico, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Tony nominee Patrick Page, Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, Sasha Allen and Ana Villafañe.

MTC is a not-for-profit theatre and all proceeds from this annual event will support MTC's mission to produce innovative theatre of the highest quality on and off-Broadway, nurture new talent through its Artistic Development program, and, through its esteemed MTC Education program, connect young people with theatre as a source of joy, understanding, and self-expression.

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive behind the scenes look at rehearsals for the big night!





