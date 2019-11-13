VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Performs 'There's No Business Like Show Business' At Feinstein's/54 Below

This holiday season, Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with his all-new show, "Plays With Music - Holiday," celebrating both the holidays and the release of his new album, "Plays with Music." We're getting a peek inside the show with a look at Mitchell singing 'There's No Business Like Show Business' at the most recent performance. Check it out below!

Featuring classic holiday favorites with fresh arrangements along with some non-traditional surprises, the show is a delightful evening with one of Broadway's most charismatic and versatile leading men. Stokes is a veteran of 10 Broadway shows that include Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me Kate and Shuffle Along. His performances have garnered him a slew of awards including two Tonys and induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Brian Stokes Mitchell's "Plays With Music - Holiday" will play performances through November 23rd at 7PM at Feinstein's/54 Below! To purchase tickets, visit 54below.com/events/brian-stokes-mitchell-plays-with-music-holiday.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You