Wake Up With BWW 11/13: SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Opens, and More!

We'd like to wish a happy opening to Slava's Snowshow, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

City Center's Evita also officially begins performances tonight!

The Drama Book Shop will officially reopen! The shop, now co-owned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set to return in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th and 8th Avenues). The legendary shop's new home will be only one block away from its last location.. (more...)

2) PBS Will Premiere MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in the Park on November 22

by TV News Desk

For the first time in over 40 years, The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare In The Park will be broadcast on PBS' Great Performances, furthering our mission to make Shakespeare accessible to all. The production will air on Friday, November 22 at 9/8c.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Come Out For the 8th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit for SAY

by Walter McBride

Paul Rudd recently hosted the 8th annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY).. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at LOVE IN HATE NATION at Two River Theater

Performances began on November 9 for Love in Hate Nation, an original rock romance set in a 1960s Juvie Hall that features book, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins.. (more...)

5) THE WOMAN IN BLACK, The Long-Running UK Hit is Coming to The McKittrick Hotel For 6-Week Limited Engagement

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announces the original production of long-running West End play The Woman In Black is coming to New York for the first time. Previews will begin in the hotel's hidden pub The Club Car on January 8, with an official opening on January 23, 2020.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Slava's Snowshow officially opens tonight on Broadway!

The Olivier Award-winning, international sensation SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway this winter for a limited holiday engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St., NYC) from November 11, 2019 through January 5, 2020.

Returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade to delight a whole new generation of theatergoers, the singular troupe of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW brings its spellbinding and romantically wistful theatrical adventure back stateside for the holiday season. Unleashing a breathtaking artistic thrill ride for audiences of all ages and languages, the show offers a dreamlike vision that overflows with magical dynamism and humorous antics, set within an absurd and surrealistic world. Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; heart-breaking goodbyes on a railway platform; an entire audience enveloped in a gigantic web; a wave of vibrant balloons bouncing off the fingertips of theatergoers; and a world-renowned roaring snowstorm of a finale that's sure to leave audiences spellbound.

City Center's Evita begins performances tonight!

Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock-opera musical follows the controversial ascent of Argentina's renowned first lady. The production will star two actors in the title role. Maia Reficco, award-winning Argentine actor and recording artist, will play Eva age 15 - 20, and Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton), last at City Center in Songs for a New World, will play Eva age 20 - 33. The cast will also feature Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevedo as Perón and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi.

BWW Exclusive: Broadway All-Stars Take the Mic at Broadway Sessions

We just had a BLAST this past Thursday at Broadway Sessions during our All-Star Open Mic Party! Along with guest host, Anthony Fett, and our incredible Open-Mic singers, we were joined by guest performers Carly Sakolove, Giuseppe Bausillio, Zurin Villanueva, Joel Waggoner, Lauren Elder, Josh Walker, Vishal Vaidya, Josh Bardier, Paul HeeSang Miller and Tim Young! Our fierce Open Mic-ers had a song in our heart, and we are so thrilled that they joined us and helped make it a night to remember!

What we're watching: Kerry Washington Talks Shooting the AMERICAN SON Film After Performing It on Broadway

Kerry Washington was a guest on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel LIVE where she talks about what it was like shooting the movie American Son for Netflix after performing it on Broadway for four months. Washington also spoke about having Michelle Obama come to see the show!

Washington goes on to discuss being in Jimmy & Norman Lear's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Jeffersons," the cast being nervous before the show, Kanye West using her name in a song, and she reveals whether or not she'd be open to Scandal coming back.

Social Butterfly: Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell Share Details on the Seven New Songs in FROZEN 2

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell sat down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan to talk all about Frozen 2.

Menzel and Bell discuss their kids reactions to Frozen 2, the seven new songs in the sequel, and how Menzel has two big numbers in this film!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Whoopi Goldberg, who turns 64 today!

Whoopi Goldberg last produced the Tony-nominated SISTER ACT on Broadway and joined the cast as 'Mother Superior' in the West End. Before that, she took the stage in XANADU, her solo show WHOOPI, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, and her original solo piece WHOOPI GOLDBERG. She also produced THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, which won a Tony Award in 2002 and later went on tour. Goldberg, whose breakout role on-screen was as 'Celie' in THE COLOR PURPLE, has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for her work in TV and is one of the world's few EGOT winners. Whoopi won an Oscar for her role as 'Oda Mae Brown' in GHOST, making her the second black woman in the history of the Academy Awards to win an acting Oscar.

