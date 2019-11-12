THE WOMAN IN BLACK, The Long-Running UK Hit is Coming to The McKittrick Hotel For 6-Week Limited Engagement

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announces the original production of long-running West End play The Woman In Black is coming to New York for the first time. Previews will begin in the hotel's hidden pub The Club Car on January 8, with an official opening on January 23, 2020.

First presented for a three-week run in the theatre bar at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, The Woman In Black moved to the West End two years later, where it has been enthralling audiences ever since.

Numerous national and international tours have followed, but this site-specific reimagining for The McKittrick marks the first chance audiences have to experience it as originally staged, in a pub, more than 30 years ago.

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story.

Director Robin Herford reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement at The McKittrick. There, The Club Car provides the perfect setting to weave the story among and around its audience.

"I am thrilled that New York audiences will get to experience our production of The Woman In Black," said director Robin Herford. "And I am particularly excited to take the show back to how it was originally staged for its world premiere in Scarborough - an intimate space which brings the audience up close and personal with the action. I cannot imagine a more suitable venue than The McKittrick Hotel."

Performances will be offered Wednesday through Monday evenings at 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Tickets start at $75 during previews, and a menu of traditional British pub-style fare and draft ales on tap will be available to order.

The Club Car previously hosted extended residencies of Scott Silven's At The Illusionist's Table and Wonders at Dusk, Vox Motus' Flight, and the 2017 Drama Desk Award-winning The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart with The National Theatre of Scotland.

For schedule, tickets and additional information, please visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.





