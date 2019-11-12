Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Come Out For the 8th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit for SAY
Paul Rudd recently hosted the 8th annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY).
SAY Founders Taro Alexander and Managing Director Noah Cornman were joined by celebrity bowlers: Jane Alexander, David Alan Basche, Cassie Beck, Erich Bergen, Everett Bradley, Patrick Breen, Alex Brightman, Geneva Carr, Maddie Corman, Johanna Day, Frank DiLella, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Dratch, Emun Elliott, Dominic Fumusa, Heidi Gardner, Janeane Garofalo, Isabel Gillies, Natalie Gold, Randy Graff, Jenna Leigh Green, Jeremy Hays, Seth Herzog, Greg Hildreth, Andy Karl, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Tom Kitt, Ilana Levine, Norm Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, MacKenzie Meehan, Emma Myles, Keira Naughton, Michael Oberholtzer, Orfeh, Alysia Reiner, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Paul Rudd, Julie Warner, Kori Withers, Betsy Wolfe, and many more!
Check out the photos below!
The Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit raises crucial funds that help send young people who stutter to Camp SAY. Last year's event raised over $200,000, helping children from families-in-need benefit from this life-changing camp experience. More than 70 million people stutter, including 5% of all young children, and approximately 1 in every 100 adults. Paul Rudd said "The impact I've seen Camp SAY have on the kids is profound. There's just nothing better than seeing kids who feel self-conscious, sad or frustrated - to see that go away and to see the confidence, excitement and happiness that happens when a kid goes to Camp SAY." Taro Alexander, SAY Founder, added "This Paul Rudd event help kids and teens understand that stuttering shouldn't hold them back from anything they dream of doing."
The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY.org) is a non-profit organization that offers innovative programs that address the physical, social and emotional impact of stuttering, including: Camp SAY; Confident Voices after-school & weekend programs; Speech Therapy, and support groups. To learn more about this star-studded, Paul Rudd Seventh Annual Bowling Benefit, and obtain tickets, please visit: SAY.org/Rudd
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
8th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Benefit for SAY at Lucky Strike Lanes on November 11, 2019 in New York City.
Taro Alexander and Joe Trentacosta
Brandon Victor Dixon and Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Jeremy Hays, Alysia Reiner and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Jane Alexander and Maddie Corman
Jane Alexander and Maddie Corman
Noah Cornman and Maddie Corman
Jane Alexander, Noah Cornman and Maddie Corman
Patrick Breen and Terry Kinney
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
Paul Rudd with SAY Kids
8th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Benefit for SAY at Lucky Strike Lanes on November 11, 2019 in New York City.