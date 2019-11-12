Photo Coverage: Broadway Stars Come Out For the 8th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit for SAY

Article Pixel Nov. 12, 2019  

Paul Rudd recently hosted the 8th annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY).

SAY Founders Taro Alexander and Managing Director Noah Cornman were joined by celebrity bowlers: Jane Alexander, David Alan Basche, Cassie Beck, Erich Bergen, Everett Bradley, Patrick Breen, Alex Brightman, Geneva Carr, Maddie Corman, Johanna Day, Frank DiLella, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Dratch, Emun Elliott, Dominic Fumusa, Heidi Gardner, Janeane Garofalo, Isabel Gillies, Natalie Gold, Randy Graff, Jenna Leigh Green, Jeremy Hays, Seth Herzog, Greg Hildreth, Andy Karl, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Tom Kitt, Ilana Levine, Norm Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, MacKenzie Meehan, Emma Myles, Keira Naughton, Michael Oberholtzer, Orfeh, Alysia Reiner, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Paul Rudd, Julie Warner, Kori Withers, Betsy Wolfe, and many more!

Check out the photos below!

The Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit raises crucial funds that help send young people who stutter to Camp SAY. Last year's event raised over $200,000, helping children from families-in-need benefit from this life-changing camp experience. More than 70 million people stutter, including 5% of all young children, and approximately 1 in every 100 adults. Paul Rudd said "The impact I've seen Camp SAY have on the kids is profound. There's just nothing better than seeing kids who feel self-conscious, sad or frustrated - to see that go away and to see the confidence, excitement and happiness that happens when a kid goes to Camp SAY." Taro Alexander, SAY Founder, added "This Paul Rudd event help kids and teens understand that stuttering shouldn't hold them back from anything they dream of doing."

The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY.org) is a non-profit organization that offers innovative programs that address the physical, social and emotional impact of stuttering, including: Camp SAY; Confident Voices after-school & weekend programs; Speech Therapy, and support groups. To learn more about this star-studded, Paul Rudd Seventh Annual Bowling Benefit, and obtain tickets, please visit: SAY.org/Rudd

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

8th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Benefit for SAY at Lucky Strike Lanes on November 11, 2019 in New York City.

Taro Alexander

Taro Alexander

Taro Alexander and Joe Trentacosta

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Frank DiLella

Frank DiLella

Everett Bradley

Everett Bradley

Everett Bradley

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon and Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Tom Kitt

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd and Taro Alexander

Paul Rudd and Taro Alexander

Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Jeremy Hays, Alysia Reiner and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Jeremy Hays

Jane Alexander

Jane Alexander

Jane Alexander and Maddie Corman

Jane Alexander and Maddie Corman

Noah Cornman and Maddie Corman

Jane Alexander, Noah Cornman and Maddie Corman

Jane Alexander

Terry Kinney

Terry Kinney

Patrick Breen

Patrick Breen and Terry Kinney

Kori Withers

Michael Oberholtzer

Michael Oberholtzer

Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

Paul Rudd with SAY Kids

8th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Benefit for SAY at Lucky Strike Lanes on November 11, 2019 in New York City.



