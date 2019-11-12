The Drama Book Shop, Now Co-Owned by Lin Manuel Miranda, Will Reopen in March

It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th and 8th Avenues). The legendary shop's new home will be only one block away from its last location.

The independent bookstore was forced from its longtime midtown Manhattan home in January. Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, producer Jeffrey Seller, and theatre impresario James L. Nederlander, with guidance from The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin, took it over, found a new home and will continue to operate it.

"The Drama Book Shop is the heart and soul of the New York theater community," Lin-Manuel Miranda said. "It's been an oasis in midtown for a century of storytellers and theater fans alike - a safe space to gather, to learn, and to find great books and music. I found my collaborators there. I wrote drafts of 'In the Heights' there. Freestyle Love Supreme was born there. I made sure the first book-signing of 'Hamilton: The Revolution' was held there. The Drama Book Shop is home. To the next generation of dramatists, actors, directors, composers, choreographers, designers, and theater enthusiasts: the stage is set...Come in. Discover. Enjoy."

"I was in The Drama Book Shop most days of the week from December 2001 until May 2005," said Thomas Kail. "My career started there. My life in New York City started there. I am proud to be part of this group that will reintroduce this vital source of inspiration for our city, and present countless others the same opportunity that it provided me and so many other."

In business for nearly 100 years, this unique shop in the heart of the Theatre District specializes in all things printed for the theater or arts lover - from librettos, plays and screenplays, to works on theater craft, dramatic techniques, music and biographies of film and theater's greats.

The design of The Drama Book Shop is overseen by creative director David Korins. The atmosphere of the shop is inspired by European cafés of the last century and their role in the exchange and celebration of ideas. More information on a specific opening date for the shop will be announced soon.





