BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway All-Stars Take the Mic at Broadway Sessions

We just had a BLAST this past Thursday at Broadway Sessions during our All-Star Open Mic Party! Along with guest host, Anthony Fett, and our incredible Open-Mic singers, we were joined by guest performers Carly Sakolove, Giuseppe Bausillio, Zurin Villanueva, Joel Waggoner, Lauren Elder, Josh Walker, Vishal Vaidya, Josh Bardier, Paul HeeSang Miller and Tim Young! Our fierce Open Mic-ers had a song in our heart, and we are so thrilled that they joined us and helped make it a night to remember!

Broadway Sessions will be back on November 21st featuring performers from the Broadway Cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF! You won't want to miss this one.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every other Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909 or online at https://www.westbankcafe.com/broadway-sessions. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





Related Articles