PBS Will Premiere MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in the Park on November 22

For the first time in over 40 years, The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare In The Park will be broadcast on PBS' Great Performances, furthering our mission to make Shakespeare accessible to all. The production will air on Friday, November 22 at 9/8c.

Mark your calendars and be sure not to miss this historic production, directed by Kenny Leon and featuring Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman as the infamous sparring lovers, Beatrice and Benedick.

Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (American Son, A Raisin in the Sun) directs a bold new take on Shakespeare's cherished comedy of romantic retribution and miscommunication, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. In this modern production, we find the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war. But not all is peaceful amid the revelry, as old rivals engage in a battle of wits, unexpected foes plot revenge, and young lovers are caught in a tumultuous courtship - until love proves the ultimate trickster, and undoes them all.



Every summer, thousands of people gather in Central Park to experience world-class Shakespeare for free. By partnering with WNET and Great Performances, we will be able to expand the reach of Kenny Leon's extraordinary production to audiences far beyond what we would be able to accomodate in The Delacorte. Special Thanks to our friend and partner Len Tow for making this filming for GREAT PERFORMANCES possible.





