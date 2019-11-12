VIDEO: Kerry Washington Talks Shooting the AMERICAN SON Film After Performing It on Broadway

Kerry Washington was a guest on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel LIVE where she talks about what it was like shooting the movie American Son for Netflix after performing it on Broadway for four months. Washington also spoke about having Michelle Obama come to see the show!

Washington goes on to discuss being in Jimmy & Norman Lear's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Jeffersons," the cast being nervous before the show, Kanye West using her name in a song, and she reveals whether or not she'd be open to Scandal coming back.

Watch the interview below!

AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.





Related Articles