Wake Up With BWW 1/10: Inside BEETLEJUICE Closing Night on Broadway, and More!
Plus, Paul Mescal replaces Blake Jenner in the upcoming film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, and more!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld!
Read more about these and other top stories below!
Today's Top Stories
Photos: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Take Their Closing Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
BEETLEJUICE officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to bid the show goodbye, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway curtain call here!. (more...)
Paul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
by Michael Major
Hey, old friend! Actor Paul Mescal has joined the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Merrily We Roll Along. Mescal steps into the lead role of Franklin Shephard, replacing originally announced star Blake Jenner.. (more...)
Julie Benko, Andrew Barth Feldman, Judy Kaye & More to Star in RUTKA Concert Performance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Casting has been announced for a concert performance of the new musical RUTKA. See when the concert presentation will take place, how to purchase tickets, and more!. (more...)
VIDEO: Paramount+ Debuts GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Teaser Trailer
by Michael Major
Paramount+ has shared the teaser trailer for their upcoming Grease prequel series, Rise of the Pink Ladies. The series stars Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee, Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and more. Watch the video teaser now!. (more...)
Justin Sargent, Bo Bice & Omar Cardona to Lead ROCK OF AGES at the Garden Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Victory Productions will present 'Rock of Ages' this month, featuring American Idol star Bo Bice, The Voice finalist Omar Cardona, and Broadway star Justin Sargent who will also direct the show. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
As Arizona Republicans Introduce Anti-Drag Legislation, Will Musicals Suffer Collateral Damage?
by Team BWW
Republicans in the state of Arizona have introduced three new bills that would limit or restrict drag performances in the state. Arizona Senator Anthony Kern is proposing two of the bills which would prevent drag shows from happening in public.. (more...)
Lena Hall Will Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on February 5
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Lena Hall is set to depart Little Shop of Horrors on February 5. Hall currently plays Audrey in the off-Broadway revival of the iconic musical. Her replacement has yet to be announced.. (more...)
Video: Audra McDonald Comments on OHIO STATE MURDERS Closing
by Stephi Wild
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ohio State Murders will close on Broadway on January 15. The play's star, Audra McDonald, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the production closing.. (more...)
Video: Watch Alex Timbers' Final Speech at Closing Night of BEETLEJUICE
by BroadwayWorld TV
BEETLEJUICE officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to bid the show goodbye, and you can check out Alex Timbers final curtain call speech in this video!. (more...)
