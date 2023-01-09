Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Take Their Closing Night Curtain Call

Beetlejuice officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Jan. 09, 2023  

BEETLEJUICE officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to bid the show goodbye, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway curtain call below!

Everyone's favorite demon from hell is taking the show on the road with the Beetlejuice National 26-city Tour, which launched December 6, 2022, at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.

Fan favorite Beetlejuice has had an unconventional Broadway run bringing a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via Tiktok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre only to be shuttered on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its current, improbable Broadway resurrection. Beetlejuice will celebrate its final Halloween (The Ghost-with-the-Most's favorite holiday) on Broadway with a month of surprises for fans every Day-O in October including weekly costume contests, exclusive MAC Cosmetics Content, limited edition "Strange and Unusual" swag giveaways, new Tiktok videos and other new spooky digital content, with collaborations with Abracadabra, Schmakary's, Covenant House, Paint Place, Time Square Tattoo, Beetlehouse, Homesick Candles, Zaro's, Haswell Green's, PS Kitchen, Vida Verde and more.

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler, "Shrunken Head Guy" and David Josefsberg

Katie Lombardo, Eric Anthony Johnson, Mateo Melendez, Elliott Mattox, Kate Bailey, Graham Stevens and Michael Bryan Wang

Michelle Aravena

Dana Steingold, Zonya Love, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh and Danny Rutigliano

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser

Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Kelvin Moon Loh, Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Zonya Love, Dana Steingold and The "Beetlejuice" Cast

Kelvin Moon Loh, Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Zonya Love, Dana Steingold and The "Beetlejuice" Cast

Kelvin Moon Loh, Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Zonya Love, Dana Steingold and The "Beetlejuice" Cast

Alex Brightman

Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler and The "Beetlejuice" Cast

Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Dana Steingold

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Director Alex Timbers, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Dana Steingold

Director Alex Timbers

Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Director Alex Timbers, Dana Steingold, Michelle Aravena

David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Director Alex Timbers, Dana Steingold, Michelle Aravena and Zonya Love

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Dana Steingold

Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Dana Steingold, Michelle Aravena and Director Alex Timbers

Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and The "Beetlejuice" Cast

Signage at The Marquis Theatre

Signage at The Marquis Theatre

Alex Brightman




