Photos: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Take Their Closing Night Curtain Call

BEETLEJUICE officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to bid the show goodbye, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway curtain call below!

Everyone's favorite demon from hell is taking the show on the road with the Beetlejuice National 26-city Tour, which launched December 6, 2022, at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.

Fan favorite Beetlejuice has had an unconventional Broadway run bringing a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via Tiktok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre only to be shuttered on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its current, improbable Broadway resurrection. Beetlejuice will celebrate its final Halloween (The Ghost-with-the-Most's favorite holiday) on Broadway with a month of surprises for fans every Day-O in October including weekly costume contests, exclusive MAC Cosmetics Content, limited edition "Strange and Unusual" swag giveaways, new Tiktok videos and other new spooky digital content, with collaborations with Abracadabra, Schmakary's, Covenant House, Paint Place, Time Square Tattoo, Beetlehouse, Homesick Candles, Zaro's, Haswell Green's, PS Kitchen, Vida Verde and more.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas