Photos: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Take Their Closing Night Curtain Call
Beetlejuice officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
BEETLEJUICE officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to bid the show goodbye, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway curtain call below!
Everyone's favorite demon from hell is taking the show on the road with the Beetlejuice National 26-city Tour, which launched December 6, 2022, at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.
Fan favorite Beetlejuice has had an unconventional Broadway run bringing a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via Tiktok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre only to be shuttered on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its current, improbable Broadway resurrection. Beetlejuice will celebrate its final Halloween (The Ghost-with-the-Most's favorite holiday) on Broadway with a month of surprises for fans every Day-O in October including weekly costume contests, exclusive MAC Cosmetics Content, limited edition "Strange and Unusual" swag giveaways, new Tiktok videos and other new spooky digital content, with collaborations with Abracadabra, Schmakary's, Covenant House, Paint Place, Time Square Tattoo, Beetlehouse, Homesick Candles, Zaro's, Haswell Green's, PS Kitchen, Vida Verde and more.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler, "Shrunken Head Guy" and David Josefsberg
Katie Lombardo, Eric Anthony Johnson, Mateo Melendez, Elliott Mattox, Kate Bailey, Graham Stevens and Michael Bryan Wang
Dana Steingold, Zonya Love, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh and Danny Rutigliano
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Kelvin Moon Loh, Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Zonya Love, Dana Steingold and The "Beetlejuice" Cast
Kelvin Moon Loh, Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Zonya Love, Dana Steingold and The "Beetlejuice" Cast
Kelvin Moon Loh, Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Zonya Love, Dana Steingold and The "Beetlejuice" Cast
Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler and The "Beetlejuice" Cast
Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Dana Steingold
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Director Alex Timbers, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Dana Steingold
Director Alex Timbers
Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Director Alex Timbers, Dana Steingold, Michelle Aravena
David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Director Alex Timbers, Dana Steingold, Michelle Aravena and Zonya Love
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Dana Steingold
Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Dana Steingold, Michelle Aravena and Director Alex Timbers
Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and The "Beetlejuice" Cast
Signage at The Marquis Theatre
Signage at The Marquis Theatre