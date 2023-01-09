Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Paramount+ Debuts GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Teaser Trailer

The new series will premiere April 6 on Paramount+.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Paramount+ has shared the teaser trailer for their upcoming Grease prequel series, Rise of the Pink Ladies. It is set to begin streaming on April 6.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays for subscribers in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.

The series stars Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee, Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally.

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease"; in 1954 before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes ("Atypical," "Transparent"), who also serves as showrunner. Marty Bowen will executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach will also executive produce, and Alethea Jones ("Made For Love," "Dollface," "Evil") will direct the pilot plus two more episodes and will executive produce.

The announcement was made during the series' panel at Paramount+'s Television Critics Association presentation, where a first look teaser trailer was also revealed. The GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES panel featured series stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomaso; showrunner, writer, director and executive producer Annabel Oakes; director and executive producer Alethea Jones; executive music producer Justin Tranter; and director and choreographer Jamal Sims.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:






