Video: Audra McDonald Comments on OHIO STATE MURDERS Closing

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ohio State Murders will close on Broadway on January 15. The play's star, Audra McDonald, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the production closing.

"I just want to go on record saying that I've never been more proud to be a part of a production than I am being a part of Ohio State Murders," she says in the video. "Being a part of Adrienne Kennedy's Broadway debut, opening the James Earl Jones..."

"Adrienne Kennedy's work deserves to be on Broadway. I'm glad we got here. More of her work deserves to be produced commercially ... There needs to be more work out there centering Black women, by Black women."

McDonald goes on to urge people to look into Adrienne Kennedy and her work, learn more about her, and read her plays.

Watch her full video below:

Ohio State Murders, starring Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, made history as the Broadway debut of 91-year old playwright Adrienne Kennedy as well as the inaugural production of the renamed James Earl Jones Theatre.

Ohio State Murders also stars Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), Mister Fitzgerald, Abigail Stephenson, with understudies Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels. Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, A Soldier's Play) directs. Ohio State Murders began previews on Friday, November 11, 2022 and officially opened on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th St.).

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Jeff Sugg, wig/hair/make-up design by J. Jared Janas, original music by Dwight Andrews and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.