BEETLEJUICE
Video: Watch Alex Timbers' Final Speech at Closing Night of BEETLEJUICE

Beetlejuice officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Beetlejuice officially closed on Broadway yesterday, January 8, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to bid the show goodbye, and we brought you live footage from the big night! Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok for more live coverage and check out the full speech from director Alex Timbers below!

Everyone's favorite demon from hell is taking the show on the road with the Beetlejuice National 26-city Tour, which launched December 6, 2022, at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.

Fan favorite Beetlejuice has had an unconventional Broadway run bringing a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via Tiktok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre only to be shuttered on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its current, improbable Broadway resurrection. Beetlejuice will celebrate its final Halloween (The Ghost-with-the-Most's favorite holiday) on Broadway with a month of surprises for fans every Day-O in October including weekly costume contests, exclusive MAC Cosmetics Content, limited edition "Strange and Unusual" swag giveaways, new Tiktok videos and other new spooky digital content, with collaborations with Abracadabra, Schmakary's, Covenant House, Paint Place, Time Square Tattoo, Beetlehouse, Homesick Candles, Zaro's, Haswell Green's, PS Kitchen, Vida Verde and more.





