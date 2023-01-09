Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Justin Sargent, Bo Bice & Omar Cardona to Lead ROCK OF AGES at the Garden Theatre

'Rock of Ages' will begin previews on January 25th, and run through February 26th.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Victory Productions will present 'Rock of Ages' this month. The show features an all-star cast, including American Idol star Bo Bice, The Voice finalist Omar Cardona, and Broadway star Justin Sargent who will also direct the show. 'Rock of Ages' will run at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden, Florida with previews starting on January 25th, and shows running through February 26th.

The five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features classic rock hits and an engaging storyline. The show continues to further Victory's mission of bringing diverse, inclusive, and high-quality performances to Central Florida while showcasing local talent.

"This is a dream role for me. I'm so grateful to Victory Productions and Fernando Varela for creating a space where a person of color like myself can do a role like this," says Omar Cardona. "I'm excited to be back home and perform for my community after all the support they gave throughout my recent journey on The Voice. Orlando is underrated for its talent and this cast will prove what we can create here in Central Florida."

"I'm always up to a good challenge. Stepping into a theatre role is exciting and something I've always wanted to pursue," says Bo Bice. "I am lucky to perform alongside this highly talented cast. It's always enjoyable to perform with artists who come together to create magic; it's a different beast than being a frontman. That's what makes it unique for the audience and ROA fans to experience. Let's Rock!"

"I fell in love with musical theatre through the lens of rock n roll. Rock music is inherently theatrical and a driving force for cultural change. The storytelling is incredibly impactful. That's why it transfers so well to the stage," says Justin Sargent. "I'm so excited to bring this show to Orlando! I grew up in Central Florida. I got my BFA from UCF. I met my wife while working at the theme parks. This place is completely centered around entertainment and hospitality, so above all, I want the people who come see our show to have the best night out they can imagine! You're going to be blown away by the cast we've assembled."

"This will be one of the biggest productions to hit Central Florida in a long time and we are incredibly proud of this cast, crew, and creative team. We received over 150 audition submissions and were able to pair national talent with our local artists. Over half the cast is local to Central Florida and the level of talent is through the roof" says Fernando Varela, Founder of Victory Productions.

To purchase tickets and view showtimes, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217884®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gardentheatre.org%2Fplay%2Frock-of-ages%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information on all upcoming shows and performances visit https://victoryproductions.org/

About Omar Cardona:

OMAR CARDONA rose to stardom on the national stage after being named a top-five finalist on The Voice and eventually finishing fourth. Coached by John Legend, Omar gained recognition for his powerful voice and showmanship. Omar was born and raised in Orlando where he currently resides.

About Bo Bice:

BO BICE entered the musical arena with his epic run on American Idol ranked as runner-up to Carrie Underwood in 2005. As a rising star, Bo received numerous awards throughout his 25-year career and eventually was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. He has made his mark in pop culture with three Gold Albums, and numerous television appearances including The Regis & Kelley Show, The Today Show, The Ellen Show, and The Jimmey Kimmel Show. Bo currently resides in Orlando, Florida with his wife and four children.

About Justin Sargent:

Justin Matthew Sargent starred on Broadway as "Peter Parker" in Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark (Music by Bono and The Edge), "Drew" in the hit rock musical Rock of Ages (Broadway), and was in the Original Broadway Cast of Bonnie and Clyde. He has performed alongside music legends like John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles, Dee Snider, Kip Winger, and Graham Russell, and has been a guest singer with the band Air Supply. Justin has toured the country singing everything from Queen to Andrew Lloyd Webber. His TV/FILM appearances include "Jesus Christ Superstar: Live" on NBC, "Law & Order: SVU", "Mr. Robot", "Delocated", "Royal Pains", and more!




