Wake Up With BWW 10/21: MJ Halloween Special, Meet the Cast of FIDDLER in Yiddish, and More!

Today's top stories include an update on Anthony Rapp's lawsuit against Kevin Spacey. Plus, Garth Drabinsky sues Actors' Equity for defamation.

In more positive news, meet the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, returning soon off-Broadway! Also, MJ will celebrate Halloween with a special performance on Monday, October 31st at 7:00PM.

Anthony Rapp Loses $40 Million Lawsuit Against Kevin Spacey

by Michael Major

The New York jury has sided with Kevin Spacey in Anthony Rapp's $40 million lawsuit, finding that Spacey did not molest Rapp when he was a teenager and is not liable for battery.. (more...)

Producer Garth Drabinsky Sues Actors' Equity for $50M for Defamation

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Attorneys representing producer Garth Drabinsky filed suit against Actors' Equity Association for defamation. Actors' Equity had placed the Paradise Square producer on the company's Do Not Work list due to 'outstanding payments and benefits, and a continued pattern of abuse and neglect that created an unsafe and toxic work environment.'. (more...)

Broadway Composer Lucy Simon Has Passed Away

by BWW Staff

Musical theatre composer Lucy Simon, best known for The Secret Garden and Doctor Zhivago, has passed away from metastatic breast cancer.. (more...)

MJ to Celebrate Halloween With Never-Before-Seen Finale Surprise

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MJ will celebrate Halloween with a special performance on Monday, October 31st at 7:00PM. Immediately following the performance, audience members will get to witness a thrilling, never-before-seen, one-night-only finale performance from Tony Award winner Myles Frost and the cast.. (more...)

Megan Hilty Launches GoFundMe To Recover Family Members Lost In Plane Crash

by A.A. Cristi

Actress Megan Hilty, and family member Kristen Hilty, have launched a GoFundMe to recover the remains of her sister and nephews, who were tragically lost in a plane crash over Puget Sound last month.. (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish, Returning Next Month

by Jennifer Broski

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement from November 13, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Check out photos from the open rehearsal!. (more...)

VIDEOS: Watch Clips From 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Night' on THE MASKED SINGER

by Michael Major

The episode featured the masked celebrity contestants singing songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals like Bad Cinderella, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and more. The episode also featured Nicole Scherzinger singing 'Memory' from Cats and Ken Jeong 'auditioning' for The Phantom of the Opera. Watch videos now!. (more...)

There Was Almost a Version of WEST STORY STORY Starring Animated Cats

by Stephi Wild

A version of West Side Story featuring animated cats was almost created. Animated film writer and director Christopher Sanders revealed, "Jeffrey Katzenberg once flew me out to New York City because he wanted us to do West Side Story with cats.". (more...)

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE CROWN Season Five Trailer Starring Imelda Staunton

by Michael Major

The trailer showcases the new cast - Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

