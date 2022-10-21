Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BWW 10/21: MJ Halloween Special, Meet the Cast of FIDDLER in Yiddish, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 10/21: MJ Halloween Special, Meet the Cast of FIDDLER in Yiddish, and More!

Plus, read an update on Anthony Rapp's lawsuit against Kevin Spacey.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include an update on Anthony Rapp's lawsuit against Kevin Spacey. Plus, Garth Drabinsky sues Actors' Equity for defamation.

In more positive news, meet the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, returning soon off-Broadway! Also, MJ will celebrate Halloween with a special performance on Monday, October 31st at 7:00PM.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Anthony Rapp Loses $40 Million Lawsuit Against Kevin Spacey
by Michael Major

The New York jury has sided with Kevin Spacey in Anthony Rapp's $40 million lawsuit, finding that Spacey did not molest Rapp when he was a teenager and is not liable for battery.. (more...)

Producer Garth Drabinsky Sues Actors' Equity for $50M for Defamation
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Attorneys representing producer Garth Drabinsky filed suit against Actors' Equity Association for defamation. Actors' Equity had placed the Paradise Square producer on the company's Do Not Work list due to 'outstanding payments and benefits, and a continued pattern of abuse and neglect that created an unsafe and toxic work environment.'. (more...)

Broadway Composer Lucy Simon Has Passed Away
by BWW Staff

Musical theatre composer Lucy Simon, best known for The Secret Garden and Doctor Zhivago, has passed away from metastatic breast cancer.. (more...)

MJ to Celebrate Halloween With Never-Before-Seen Finale Surprise
by Chloe Rabinowitz

MJ will celebrate Halloween with a special performance on Monday, October 31st at 7:00PM. Immediately following the performance, audience members will get to witness a thrilling, never-before-seen, one-night-only finale performance from Tony Award winner Myles Frost and the cast.. (more...)

Megan Hilty Launches GoFundMe To Recover Family Members Lost In Plane Crash
by A.A. Cristi

Actress Megan Hilty, and family member Kristen Hilty, have launched a GoFundMe to recover the remains of her sister and nephews, who were tragically lost in a plane crash over Puget Sound last month.. (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish, Returning Next Month
by Jennifer Broski

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement from November 13, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Check out photos from the open rehearsal!. (more...)

VIDEOS: Watch Clips From 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Night' on THE MASKED SINGER
by Michael Major

The episode featured the masked celebrity contestants singing songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals like Bad Cinderella, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and more. The episode also featured Nicole Scherzinger singing 'Memory' from Cats and Ken Jeong 'auditioning' for The Phantom of the Opera. Watch videos now!. (more...)

There Was Almost a Version of WEST STORY STORY Starring Animated Cats
by Stephi Wild

A version of West Side Story featuring animated cats was almost created. Animated film writer and director Christopher Sanders revealed, "Jeffrey Katzenberg once flew me out to New York City because he wanted us to do West Side Story with cats.". (more...)

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE CROWN Season Five Trailer Starring Imelda Staunton
by Michael Major

The trailer showcases the new cast - Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Seattle Theatre Group Presents LAS CAFETERAS Day Of The Dead Show At The MooreSeattle Theatre Group Presents LAS CAFETERAS Day Of The Dead Show At The Moore
October 20, 2022

Seattle Theatre Group will welcome Las Cafeteras back to Seattle with their Day of the Dead production, Hasta La Muerte, November 5th at the Moore Theatre. In honoring the ancestors who came before us, Hasta La Muerte is a passionate, multi-dimensional performance filled with Zapateado, dance, song, and altares y flores.
Missoula Community Theatre To Hold Auditions For PUFFS, A Non-Musical PlayMissoula Community Theatre To Hold Auditions For PUFFS, A Non-Musical Play
October 20, 2022

The Missoula Community Theatre announces an open AUDITION on Sunday, November 20th for its non-musical comedy Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (yep, that really IS the title).
Rising Sun Performance Company Brings Thrilling Fun With THE MYSTERY OF THE GREEN TEETH GHOSTRising Sun Performance Company Brings Thrilling Fun With THE MYSTERY OF THE GREEN TEETH GHOST
October 20, 2022

New York's Rising Sun Performance Company, under the direction of founding artistic director Akia Squitieri, will celebrate Halloween with its comic-spooky children's play, The Mystery of the Green Teeth Ghost, on pre-Halloween weekend Oct 22-23.
WQXR Presents Artist Propulsion Lab Fellows, Aizuri Quartet, In Concert At The Greene Space, November 18WQXR Presents Artist Propulsion Lab Fellows, Aizuri Quartet, In Concert At The Greene Space, November 18
October 20, 2022

The GRAMMY-nominated Aizuri Quartet, “a quartet of expert collaborators” (The New York Times), performs their innovative Song Emerging program at The Greene Space as part of the WQXR Artist Propulsion Lab Concert Series on Friday, November 18 at 7:00pm ET. A livestream is also available.
International Steinway Artist Jim McDonough Announces Holiday Concert Tour and Celebrates 20 Years in Show BusinessInternational Steinway Artist Jim McDonough Announces Holiday Concert Tour and Celebrates 20 Years in Show Business
October 20, 2022

An Iowa holiday staple is set to return later this year, following a pandemic-related hiatus since 2019, with a statewide concert series, “Christmas with Jim McDonough and His Orchestra: The 20th Anniversary Tour.” 