Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE CROWN Season Five Trailer Starring Imelda Staunton

The Crown Season 5 launches globally on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9th.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Netflix has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown, premiering globally on Netflix on November 9.

The trailer showcases the new cast - Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed - in their interpretation of the Royal Family characters that Peter Morgan first created in 2016.

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date as the public openly question their role in '90s Britain.

As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.

Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy. Rumors circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor.

Tensions are set to rise further, as Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) arrives on the scene. Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) a seat at the royal table.

Imelda Staunton most recently appeared on the West End in the 2018 revival Stephen Sondheim's Follies and her Olivier Award-winning performance as Mama Rose in Gypsy. Amongst her many other theatre credits, notable performances include Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd, for which she won an Olivier Award, Circle, Mirror, Transformation for the Royal Court and the role of Claire in Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance at The Almeida Theatre.

In total, Staunton has been nominated for eleven Olivier Awards, winning four. On film Staunton is perhaps best known for playing the title role in Vera Drake, for which she received the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and for the role of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE CROWN Season Five Trailer Starring Imelda Staunton
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'
October 20, 2022

Canadian duo PONY released their newest single, “French Class.” The band, composed of Sam Bielanski and her partner/collaborator Pretty Matty, create gorgeous pop-centric songs and melodies they describe as perfect music to play in a throwback teen-age rom-com. Listen to the new single now!
2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up
October 20, 2022

To open the festival, Daniel Craig returns in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MURDER MYSTERY, from the surprise 2019 hit Knives Out, reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, heading off to Greece with a new case to crack and a fresh ensemble of suspects to rattle (Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson).
Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'
October 20, 2022

The band's Joseph Lekkas says, ''Silent Fall' is about two lovers that are grateful to discover they could still love at all. Knowing soon their fantasy world will collapse, they beg the moment to last if even only in memory. The track and its accompanying video, which was directed by the band's Ben Douglas. Plus, check out tour dates!
The HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN SeriesThe HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN Series
October 20, 2022

The eight-part series tests some of the world’s top marksmen and markswomen by using centuries-old historical weapons like primitive knives, bows and firearms. Competitors will navigate several distance, precision, and obstacle challenges – each designed and based off of the history of the American frontier.
Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year GalaBerry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
October 20, 2022

GRAMMY® Award nominee, Recording Academy® President's Merit Award honoree, and recipient of the GRAMMY Museum®'s Architect of Sound®: Vision Award Berry Gordy and GRAMMY Award winner and seven-time GRAMMY Award nominee Smokey Robinson to be honored at 2023 MusiCares® Persons of the Year.