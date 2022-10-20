Megan Hilty Launches GoFundMe To Recover Family Members Lost In Plane Crash

Actress Megan Hilty, and family member Kristen Hilty, have launched a GoFundMe to recover The Remains of her sister and nephews, who were tragically lost in a plane crash over Puget Sound last month.

Hilty's family - her sister, Lauren, and her unborn child, Luca, brother-in-law, Ross Mickel, and nephew, Remy Mickel - were lost when a float plane, which was carrying ten people in total, crashed near Washington's Whidbey Island on September 4.

In a statement, Hilty writes, "By now many of you have heard about my family's tragic loss. I'm reaching out now because we need your help.

On September 4th, a Floatplane carrying four of our family members went down in Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island and there were no survivors. On board was my sister, Lauren (who was 8 months pregnant with my nephew Luca), my brother-in-law, Ross, and my two-year-old nephew, Remy.

When the NTSB brought up the plane, several victims were recovered, and thankfully Ross was one of them - but my beloved sister and nephews were not. Now that the NTSB has concluded its work, it is up to us to hire a private company to go look for them. While the chances are slim, there is still a possibility we can find them, and we all agree that at the end of the day, we want to say we did everything we could to bring them home. But we can't do this alone. As you can imagine, a search and recovery mission of this magnitude comes at a tremendous cost.

We have launched a Go Fund Me campaign to help raise the money to cover these costs and if we can to raise more than our goal, we will donate those funds to the incredible team who have dedicated their lives to helping families like ours search for their loved ones. Please consider supporting us in our final efforts to bring Lauren, Remy & Luca home if you can. In any case, I speak for my entire family when I say thank you for your love, support and generosity during this incredibly challenging time. Be well, and thank you."

Donate to Megan's campaign here.