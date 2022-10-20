VIDEOS: Watch Clips From 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Night' on THE MASKED SINGER

Click Here for More on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

Last night was "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night" on the Masked Singer, with Lloyd Webber himself joining the judges panel.

The episode featured the masked celebrity contestants singing songs from Bad Cinderella, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and more. The episode also featured Nicole Scherzinger singing "Memory" from Cats and Ken Jeong "auditioning" for The Phantom of the Opera. Watch every performance and see who was un-masked below!

THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer features celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. New episodes premiere Wednesdays (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch Nicole Scherzinger sing "Memory" here:

Watch Robo Girl perform "Bad Cinderella" here:

Watch Maize perform "Heaven On Their Minds" here:

Watch Mermaid perform "Any Dream Will Do" here:

Watch Ken Jeong sing "The Phantom of the Opera" here:

Watch Mermaid and Robo Girl perform "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" in a battle round here:

Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber speak with the revealed singers here: