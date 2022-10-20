Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
Click Here for More on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

VIDEOS: Watch Clips From 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Night' on THE MASKED SINGER

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesday nights on FOX.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Last night was "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night" on the Masked Singer, with Lloyd Webber himself joining the judges panel.

The episode featured the masked celebrity contestants singing songs from Bad Cinderella, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and more. The episode also featured Nicole Scherzinger singing "Memory" from Cats and Ken Jeong "auditioning" for The Phantom of the Opera. Watch every performance and see who was un-masked below!

THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer features celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. New episodes premiere Wednesdays (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch Nicole Scherzinger sing "Memory" here:

Watch Robo Girl perform "Bad Cinderella" here:

Watch Maize perform "Heaven On Their Minds" here:

Watch Mermaid perform "Any Dream Will Do" here:

Watch Ken Jeong sing "The Phantom of the Opera" here:

Watch Mermaid and Robo Girl perform "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" in a battle round here:

Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber speak with the revealed singers here:



Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Idina Menzel Reads Her Own JEOPARDY! CategoryVIDEO: Idina Menzel Reads Her Own JEOPARDY! Category
October 19, 2022

A recent episode of Jeopardy! featured a category on Idina Menzel. Menzel appeared on the episode to read out the questions. Her appearance included questions on Wicked, Aida, Cinderella, and more. Watch a video clip from the episode to see if you can answer them all correctly!
Photo: Disney+ Unveils New DISENCHANTED Poster With Amy AdamsPhoto: Disney+ Unveils New DISENCHANTED Poster With Amy Adams
October 19, 2022

An all-new live-action musical comedy, “Disenchanted” is a sequel to Disney’s box office hit “Enchanted” featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City. Check out the new photo of the poster now!
Lo Artiz Releases New Single 'Softly'Lo Artiz Releases New Single 'Softly'
October 19, 2022

Often compared to the likes of Hiatus Kaiyote, Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, & D’Angelo - Lo is beyond a triple threat. A multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, song-writer, producer, arranger, & powerhouse performer with a vocal range that knows no limits - Lo’s mission as an artist is clear - to disturb the comfortable & comfort the disturbed. 
Photos: Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Attend THE GOOD NURSE PremierePhotos: Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Attend THE GOOD NURSE Premiere
October 19, 2022

Check out photos of Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, Alix West Lefler, Devyn McDowell, and Malik Yoba, Director Tobias Lindholm, Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Producers Scott Franklin, Darren Aronofsky, and Michael A. Jackman, Executive Producer Glen Basner, author Charles Graeber at The Good Nurse premiere!
Kate Boytek Announces Debut Single 'HELL OR HIGH WATER'Kate Boytek Announces Debut Single 'HELL OR HIGH WATER'
October 19, 2022

Riding an ever-increasing wave of live performances, critical acclaim, and press coverage, super talented singer/songwriter Kate Boytek is taking Nashville and beyond by storm with her singular sound and writing prowess with her rousing and exciting new single, HELL OR HIGH WATER. Pre-save the new single now!