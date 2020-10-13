WQXR Announces Special Roster Of Guest Hosts

Radio series runs Thursdays at 7pm, October 15 – November 12 on WQXR 105.9 FM and WQXR.org.

As Terrance McKnight - host on WQXR, New York City's classical music station - embarks on a brief leave of absence to start work on a book about race and classical music, he's leaving listeners in good hands. For five consecutive Thursday nights from October 15 - November 12, McKnight has invited five of his friends and fellow New Yorkers to take the host's chair and curate their own classical music playlists.

The lineup is as follows:

October 15: The series kicks off with Brian Lehrer, host of the legendary, Peabody Award-winning eponymous show on WQXR's sister station, WNYC. Making his WQXR debut, Lehrer - who plays the flute in his spare time - will share a variety of wind repertoire from home and abroad.

October 22: Acclaimed violinist Kelly Hall-Thompkins, who was named a "New Yorker of the Year" by The New York Times and featured in Smithsonian Museum for African-American History, will share the music that first brought her to the genre and continues to inspire her, including works by Debussy, Mahler, and Brahms.

October 29: Award-winning chef, international restaurateur, and New York Times bestselling author Marcus Samuelsson will focus on composers of African descent (with a special nod to his adopted home of Harlem), with a side of food-inspired repertoire as well. The evening will include everything from ragtime, blues and stride to works by Florence Price and Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

November 5: World-renowned operatic baritone and champion of art song Thomas Hampson will share some of his favorite arias and songs.

November 12: A fifth guest host will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition, WQXR hosts Paul Cavalconte and Lauren Rico will fill in for McKnight throughout his leave of absence.

