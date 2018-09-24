WICKED's Jessica Vosk to Be Featured on THE REAL ROOKIES: A SPECIAL EDITION OF 20/20

Jessica Vosk will be featured on a special edition of 20/20, anchored by Amy Robach, that showcases the inspiring real-life stories of Americans who, despite challenges, took the leap of faith necessary to follow their dreams and start new careers later in life.

Jessica Vosk's job in finance came crashing to a halt when she suffered a panic attack following a promotion. Vosk decided to ignore the advice of most of her friends and family and quit her job to pursue her dream of acting. The risk paid off - she scored roles in the touring shows of The Bridges of Madison County and Finding Neverland. This summer Vosk, 34, made her debut in Broadway's Wicked as Elphaba.

See a preview of her interview below!

"The Real Rookies: A Special Edition of 20/20" airs Tuesday, September 25 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.

On a special edition of @ABC2020: How the star of Broadway's @WICKED_Musical left her job in finance to become actress, singer https://t.co/bFR496OsJf



TUNE IN: Tuesday 9/25 at 10p ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/ldDWYxrfEU - ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) September 24, 2018

Jessica Vosk joins the Broadway company of Wicked after having spent the last year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle and re-created the role of Fruma-Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Her other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She also starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story.

Vosk also recently recorded her debut album "Wild and Free" - an eclectic mix of musical theatre and pop, drawn from her legendary solo shows and new favorites, including songs by Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles, Sia, Pasek and Paul, Prince and more.

Photo Credit: ABC 20/20

