WICKED Tour Cancels January 8th Performance Due To Los Angeles Wildfires

The tour is scheduled in Los Angeles through February 2, 2025.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
Tonight's performance of WICKED (January 8th, 2025) in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre has been cancelled due to extreme winds and fire conditions. 

In a statement, the venue wrote on Facebook "Due to extreme winds and fire conditions, the performance of WICKED scheduled for Wednesday, January 8th at 7:30pm at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre has been cancelled. We will continue to assess the situation and expect performances to resume on Thursday, January 9th at 7:30pm. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The touring company of WICKED includes Lauren Samuels as Elphaba, Austen Danielle Bohmer as Glinda, Aymee Garcia as Madame Morrible, Blake Hammond as The Wizard, Erica Ito as Nessarose, Kingsley Leggs as Doctor Dillamond, Xavier McKinnon as Fiyero, and Alex Vinh as Boq.

Rounding out the company are Carly Augenstein, Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Anthony Lee Bryant, Sean Burns, Matt Densky, Kelley Dorney, Kayla Goldsberry, Rose Iannaccone, Mattie Tucker Joyner, David Kaverman, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Lauren Leach, Colin LeMoine, Tiffany Rae Mallari, Adelina Mitchell, Brayden Newby, Allsun O'Malley, Madison Claire Parks, Kat Rodriguez, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, DJ Smart, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, and Justin Wirick.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.  WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.





