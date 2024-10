WICKED Teams Up with Build-A-Bear On Glinda and Elphaba Plushies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The roll out of Wicked merch continues with a new set of plushies from Build A Bear.

The new items include a green bear decked out in Elphaba's witch dress and hat along with a new stuffed bunny dolled up in Glinda's signature pink gown.

A release date has not been announced for the products. Learn more and sign up for updates here.

Wicked x Build A Bear. pic.twitter.com/S6YKnAEiZG — wicked news hub (@wickednewshub) October 18, 2024

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!