WICKED, HAMILTON and More to Take Part in Kids’ Night on Broadway 2026

Kids' Night on Broadway will return to New York City on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, with 18 participating Broadway shows. A program of The Broadway League, Kids’ Night on Broadway allows anyone 18 and under to attend a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.

To be the first to know when tickets go on sale, sign up for The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com. (Minimum age of 13 required to join the free Fan Club).

Participating shows include: Aladdin, All Out: Comedy About Ambition, & Juliet, Buena Vista Social Club, Chicago, The Great Gatsby*, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, SIX: The Musical*, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Wicked.

*The performance date for The Great Gatsby and SIX: The Musical will take place on Wednesday, February 25.

(Please note that participating shows are subject to change.)

Kids’ Night on Broadway is celebrated with in-theatre activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. In addition, 16 restaurants in the Theatre District and the Museum of Broadway will offer exclusive deals for Kids' Night on Broadway ticketholders on Tuesday, February 24th, including free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree, encouraging families to enjoy a full evening out.

Kids’ Night on Broadway participating restaurants include: AperiBar, Applebee’s (42nd St.), Applebee’s (50th St.), Bar Mexicana, Carnegie Diner and Café, Chicken Guy, Criollas Baked Empandas, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, Hard Rock Cafe, Havana Central, Le Rivage, Mermaid Oyster Bar, Planet Hollywood, Playwright Tavern, PS Kitchen, and Schnipper’s.

Kids’ Night ticketholders can also head to the Museum of Broadway and save 50% on admission. Join the Museum of Broadway on Tuesday, February 24th from 9:30am-4pm (last entry 2:30pm) for a fun day of Broadway games, trivia, and one-of-a-kind interactive experiences for kids of all ages. Visit Kidsnightonbroadway.com/before-the-show for more information.