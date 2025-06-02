WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer to Debut Online Following Theatrical Screenings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its exclusive debut in theaters this Wednesday, NBC has confirmed that the long-awaited trailer for Wicked: For Good will drop online this week. Though an exact time was not revealed, the trailer is expected to be released on June 4 after the screenings or the next morning.

Fans who want first want to experience the trailer in theaters can purchase tickets for the one-day-only special screenings on June 4 here. More than 100 theaters will debut the trailer after encore screenings of Wicked: Part One. All showings will begin nationwide at the same time, at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET.

During the initial premiere of the trailer for audiences at CinemaCon, director Jon M Chu noted that the movie will feature the anticipated arrival of "the girl from Kansas," with producer Marc Platt adding, “What’s in store is going to astonish people.”

Adapting Act 2 of the hit stage musical, Wicked: For Good picks up with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda following the events of the 2024 film. The movie will include other familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine" and "No Good Deed," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Erivo.

To commemorate the new film, it was also recently announced that a Wicked Event Special will air this November on NBC, just in time for Wicked: For Good. The special will be led by Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this fall.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is currently available to stream on Peacock.