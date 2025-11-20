WICKED: FOR GOOD Partnering with Toca Boca on New Digital Gaming Experience

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Spin Master’s Swedish-based digital games studio, Toca Boca, is partnering with Wicked: For Good on a new limited-time “Be You, For Good” experience, offering new ways for players to explore Wicked's themes of identity, friendship, and self-expression through the digital game.

The limited-time collaboration will be available worldwide on November 25 in Toca Boca World, following Wicked: For Good’s theatrical release on November 21. The experience "will transform with wickedly wonderful surprises, inviting players to explore, express, and stand tall like never before. Inspired by the elements of Wicked: For Good, the in-game experience creates space for tweens to explore friendship, courage, and self-expression in their own way."

“With music at its core, this collaboration invites our players to explore courage, self-expression and friendship in a way that feels magical and uniquely their own,” said Mathilda Engman, Head of Creative & Brand at Toca Boca. “Whether it's navigating friendships or figuring out who you want to be, Wicked taps into themes that resonate deeply with the way tweens play and create in Toca Boca World and what Toca Boca has always championed: the power of being exactly who you are.

In-app activations will include:

Style Pack – Outfits for the iconic characters of Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, The Wizard, Madame Morrible and Boq. Players can choose to mix and match 12 outfits, nine hairstyles, five facial details and five head accessories beginning November 25.

Gift Event – Four free Wicked gifts in Toca Boca World including a poster, Glinda’s hat box and wand, a levitating flower in a dome, Elphaba’s broom, and The Wizard’s cane and green toy train plus Wicked-branded gift-wrapping paper will launch November 28 through December 5.

Music Player – A custom-skinned Wicked music player with two songs from Wicked: For Good and two song covers. Free to all players in the Home Designer Inventory, the music player will have a small screen showing unique cover art for each song. Launching December 9.

About Toca Boca

Toca Boca was founded in 2011 with a mission to create playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Now, more than 60+ million kids from all over the world play Toca Boca's games every month, and Toca Boca games have now been downloaded over 1 billion times worldwide. The studio's award-winning app, Toca Boca World, and its biggest game is an ever-evolving world where kids are in total control. Toca Boca is based in Stockholm and owned by Spin Master Corp.

About Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out critics' reviews here.