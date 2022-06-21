WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL Starring Jeremy Jordan, Harriet Harris, AndrÃ© De Shields & More Postponed

Producers of the new comedy WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, written by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein, have announced they will be pursuing an opportunity to further develop the play this summer in New York City. The production scheduled for The Bushnell's Belding Theatre July 26th - August 7th will be rescheduled at a later date.

The previously announced cast and creative team, which includes Jeremy Jordan, Harriet Harris, AndrÃ© De Shields, Arnie Burton, Nik Alexander, Irene Sofia Lucio, Jake Loewenthal, Catherine LeFrere and Darius Wallace, will all remain with the production.

"We are so excited to explore the further development of this play" producers said in a statement. "And although sales were strong in Hartford, we decided this shift would benefit all involved, particularly the creative team as they foster their vision in an effort to move this production forward".



Further information will be announced at a later date.