WHAT ARE FRIENDS FOR Podcast Hosts Halloween Costume And Cocktail Virtual Live Show With Jackie Burns

Tune in on Thursday, October 29 at 5:00PM CT / 8:00 PM ET.

Co-Hosts Gabrielle Ruiz and Pallavi Sastry are inviting podcast listeners to take the night off and 'truly connect with friends' LIVE with Jackie Burns this Thursday, October 29 at 5:00PM CT / 8:00 PM ET.

That's the premise of Crazy-Ex Girlfriend star Ruiz and Sastry's 'What Are Friends For' Live Shows, occurring once a month exclusively for WAFF's Patreon subscribers. With guests, the co-hosts and best friends tackle many friendship topics and lead discussions on what it will take to nurture and grow platonic relationships in a post-quarantine world; Whether near, far or 6-feet-apart. During the Live Shows, Ruiz, Sastry and guests interact with the 'chat room audience,' opening the door to make a new friend connection. At the end of each Live Show, Ruiz and Sastry (recently seen on Blue Bloods) ask guests "What Are Friends For?", leading to soulful and hopeful allegories splashed with comedy and gratitude.

"We think that the skills and tools we use to build romantic relationships are the same skills we should be using in friendships. We wanted to use this platform to talk about the joyful parts and the sometimes uncomfortable conversations that come with keeping strong friendships," the two friends explain.

Live Show subscription and schedule available only on What Are Friends For Patreon account.

To date, 'What Are Friends For weekly podcasts episodes have included guests Tony Nominated Daniel J. Watts (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award Winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Carly Hughes (American Housewife), Vasthy Mompoint (Prom, The Movie) and others. Episodes are available on all major podcasting platforms.

Executive Produced by Team Access Productions and Fast Nickel, Inc. Supervising producer is Philip Pisanchyn, consulting producers are Kathleen Choe and Megan Densmore.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You