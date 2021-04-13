WFUV Names Nicole Atkins As 2021's

WFUV has announced the radio station's first Artist-in-Residence, musician Nicole Atkins.

She will bring her vivid gifts as a designer and visual artist to station projects throughout the year.

The pandemic has thrown grave financial obstacles into the path of musicians who've been unable to tour. WFUV is doing our small part by supporting the multifaceted talents of artists when we can.

A New Jersey native, Atkins released her critically-acclaimed fifth album, Italian Ice, in 2020, praised by American Songwriter as "flawlessly conceived" with "lovely, sweeping melodies." Since the start of her musical career, Nicole has been a frequent visitor to our Bronx studios and beyond, playing spirited FUV Live sets for us in Studio A and at Rockwood Music Hall and Electric Lady Studios. She even Zoomed with us, doing a 2020 "Marquee Live at Home" performance. Atkins was also one of the headliners for the 2018 WFUV High Line Bash.

Atkins, who cites Stanley Mouse and Ralph Steadman as two of her many influences, studied art at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and wildlife illustration at Australia's University of Newcastle. She has sold her drawings and paintings over the years via her website.

Atkins' first task for FUV was designing the 2021 WFUV T-Shirt - her colorful take on the joy of music fans. The natural-color shirt features a black, white, and sky blue illustration and is available in unisex sizes small through XXL. The T-shirt, which slyly pays tribute to late FUV program director Rita Houston, will debut during FUV's April 2021 drive, exclusively for a $12 monthly sustainer membership or a $144 one-time gift at support.wfuv.org.

"The projects that WFUV has set up for me to draw this year are so challenging and fun," says Atkins. "I've always drawn musicians and illustrated scenes that went with the music I listen to while I draw, so this is an exciting way to get my illustrations out of my sketchbook and out to listeners."

The team at FUV encourages music lovers everywhere to get creative themselves and find new ways to support the artists they care about.

Photo Credit: Cait Brady