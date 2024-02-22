WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Will Offer Same Day In-Person Rush and Lottery Tickets

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, which begins previews on Saturday, February 24, will offer in-person Rush ticket and Lottery ticket policies at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).

Water For Elephants Rush Tickets

Rush tickets will be sold in-person at the Imperial Theatre box office (249 West 45th Street) for $49 each. The box office is open 10AM-8:30PM Monday through Saturday and 12-6PM on Sunday. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.

Water For Elephants Lottery Tickets

A limited number of Lottery tickets will be available for every performance for $40 each, through an in-person lottery at the Imperial Theatre box office. Entry begins two hours prior to the curtain with the drawing 90 minutes prior to curtain. Each Lottery winner can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.

30 Under 35

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will also be participating in Manhattan Theatre Club’s 30 Under 35 ticketing program. For performances through April 7, 2024, 20 tickets per performance at $30 each will be available for MTC 30 under 35 members with a valid ID and email confirmation of their 30 under 35 membership. Two tickets per person will be available for purchase, same day only, starting when the box office opens up until 1 hour before the performance. These tickets will be a mix of orchestra and mezzanine locations. To join MTC's 30 Under 35 program, please visit manhattantheatreclub.com/30-under-35.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux) and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

The cast stars Grant Gustin in his Broadway debut, Isabelle McCalla, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger, and Wade McCollum and features Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley Ross Beckwith McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.