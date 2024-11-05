WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Cast Members Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions returns to The Green Room 42 this week, November, 7th.

The aptly dubbed “Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from Tony nominated hit, Water For Elephants. The cast will perform directly following their Thursday evening performance.

Water for Elephants cast members set to perform include Marissa Rosen, Stan Brown, Brandon Block, Charles South, Michael Mendez, Philippe Aymard, Matthew Varvar, Gabriel Costa, Taylor Colleton and more. The evening will also feature performances by singing actress Emma Puerta.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome. Tickets can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.