WATCH: Paula Leggett Chase & David Chase Featured On STOPTIME:Live In The Moment Podcast

STOPTIME:Live in the Moment host Lisa Hopkins speaks with Broadway veterans Paula Leggett Chase and David Chase about love, life, music, dance and what living in the moment means to them.

Paula Leggett Chase and David Chase are brilliantly successful in their work and in their marriage. They've been happily married for almost 30 years and between them have worked on over 50 Broadway shows, dozens of TV Shows and Films and have been nominated for an Emmy, a Grammy & a Drama Desk Award.

Listen to an excerpt below and hear the whole conversation:

"Dancing to the Tempo of Life" : Paula Leggett Chase & David Chase

Host Lisa Hopkins is a certified professional life coach at Wide Open Stages. She specializes in working with high-performing creatives. Since the podcast began in 2020, more than 30 guests from the Broadway community have joined Lisa to engage in meaningful conversation.