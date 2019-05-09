WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Warren Carlyle

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Warren Carlyle!

Quick Facts About Warren

Her Nomination: Best Choreography

The Show: Kiss Me, Kate

Up Against: Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy), Denis Jones (Tootsie), David Neumann (Hadestown), and Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations)

Did You Know?: Kiss Me, Kate Marks Warren's fourteenth Broadway show and third Tony nomination. He won in 2014 for After Midnight.

Warren on his job: "You have to pull me out of the studio at 6 o'clock. I'm the first one there. I just can't wait to do what I do. I really love it!"

Watch below as Warren tells us all about want this nomination means to them, how they're preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





