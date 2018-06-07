WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Nick Scandalios

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Nick Scandalios!

Quick Facts About Nick:

His Special Award: The Isabelle Stevenson Award

Did You Know?: Nick is the Executive Vice President of The Nederlander Organization.

Photos by Walter McBride

Nick on his first Broadway show: "It was either Doug Henning in The Magic Show or Sandy Duncan in Peter Pan. I saw them almost in succession. I remember exactly where I was sitting for Sandy Duncan. I was in the front row of the mezzanine at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater and she flew right up to us, so I remember that exhilarating feeling. Yeah, being a young, New York, Long Island baby going to the theater!"

Watch below as Nick tells us all about want this honor means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

