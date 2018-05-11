WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Itamar Moses and David Yazbek

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Itamar Moses and David Yazbek!

Quick Facts About Itamar and David:

Their Nominations: Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre



The Show: The Band's Visit

Up Against: Frozen (Jennifer Lee), Mean Girls (Tina Fey), SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical (Kyle Jarrow)

Angels in America (Music: Adrian Sutton), Frozen (Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez), Mean Girls (Music: Jeff Richmond, Lyrics: Nell Benjamin), SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical (Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum,Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C)

Did You Know?: Between the two of them, the duo has already won four major theatre awards for The Band's Visit's off-Broadway run last year.

Photos by Walter McBride

What Broadway show would they see tonight if they could? "You know, I already saw Angels in America, but I might see it again. It's just, I mean... the opportunity to see that play performed with a cast that good all the way through is few and far between," says Moses.

"I will see [Angels in America] again. I'd like to see Three Tall Women. That's what I would go see right now. Three great actresses, and it's a really good play," adds Yazbek.

Watch below as Itamar and David tell us all about want this nomination means to them, how they're preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

