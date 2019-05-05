WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Eddie Perfect

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Eddie Perfect!

Quick Facts About Eddie

His Nomination: Best Original Score

The Show: Beetlejuice

Up Against: Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown),Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom), Adam Guettel (To Kill a Mockingbird), David Yazbek (Tootsie)

Did You Know?: Beetlejuice is one of two Broadway musicals that Eddie wrote this season. The second is King Kong.

Eddie on Beetlejuice: "A lot of people took a really big risk on me, coming from Australia completely unknown, and handed me a pretty big responsibility to write the score for Beetlejuice. They knew nothing about me, except the songs that I had written."

Watch below as Eddie tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





