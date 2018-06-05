WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Dane Laffrey

Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Dane Laffrey!

Quick Facts About Dane:

His Nomination: Best Scenic Design of a Musical



The Show: Once on This Island

Up Against: Scott Pask (The Band's Visit), Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young (Mean Girls), Michael Yeargan (My Fair Lady), David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical)

Did You Know?: Dane also collaborated with director Michael Arden on his last Broadway musical, Spring Awakening.

Dane on his first Broadway show: "I think it was Jekyll & Hyde. I'm not sure I loved Jekyll & Hyde... I think I was like, 'Huh, that's not quite what I expected.' And I was like, 'Also the theater's so small!' I couldn't believe how small a Broadway theater was. I remember thinking that."

Watch below as Dane tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

