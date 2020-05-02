Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome
WATCH: Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus in 'Love Letter' on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus' 'Love Letter' show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Writer-performers and real-life married couple Mr. Joe Iconis and Ms. Lauren Marcus take on Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash in this wild show featuring songs made famous by and inspired by the coolest couple in outlaw country. Backed by a pair of actor/singer/multi-instrumentalists, this husband and wife duo will tackle romantic collaborations, artistic relationships, volatile partnerships, live, death, and everything in between. Featuring original songs in addition to a host of re-imagined Cash/Carter classics, the evening is a fiery Love Letter from one pair of mavericks to another. Featuring Ian Kagey and Gerard Canonico. Directed by Max Friedman."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
