WATCH: Another Opening, Another Debut! on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with 'Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2017-2018 Season!'

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget.

From Bikini Bottom to Bet Hatikva, with Arendelle, North Shore High, and everywhere else in between, join us at Feinstein's/54 Below, as we celebrate the amazing and landmark 2017-2018 season of Broadway debuts!

Featuring Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Colin Anderson (Carousel), DeMarius R. Copes (Mean Girls), Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Jenny Laroche (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Cheech Manohar (Mean Girls), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Mike Millan (Escape to Margaritaville), Brian Ray Norris (SpongeBob SquarePants), Isaac Powell (Once On This Island), Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen), Abby C. Smith (SpongeBob SquarePants), and Ari'el Stachel (Tony Award The Band's Visit). Musical Direction by Ben Caplan, produced by Jen Sandler.

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.

