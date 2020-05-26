WATCH: Another Opening, Another Debut! on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with 'Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2017-2018 Season!'
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget.
From Bikini Bottom to Bet Hatikva, with Arendelle, North Shore High, and everywhere else in between, join us at Feinstein's/54 Below, as we celebrate the amazing and landmark 2017-2018 season of Broadway debuts!
Featuring Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Colin Anderson (Carousel), DeMarius R. Copes (Mean Girls), Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Jenny Laroche (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Cheech Manohar (Mean Girls), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Mike Millan (Escape to Margaritaville), Brian Ray Norris (SpongeBob SquarePants), Isaac Powell (Once On This Island), Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen), Abby C. Smith (SpongeBob SquarePants), and Ari'el Stachel (Tony Award The Band's Visit). Musical Direction by Ben Caplan, produced by Jen Sandler.
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.... (read more)