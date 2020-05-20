WATCH: 54 Does 54 - The Feinstein's/54 Below Staff Show on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with 54 Does 54 - The Feinstein's/54 Below Staff Show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, back by popular demand, they're starring in a show for you!
Come join the staff of Feinstein's/54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!
Featuring Brooke Beatty, Christopher Brasfield, Kayla Bryan, Dylan Bustamante, Michelle Cabot, Maddie Carney, Eric Corona, Kyle Doerr, Kevin Ferguson, Desmond Hurt, Jesse Jacobson, Jayson Kerr, Austin Peek, Philip Romano, Kariana Sanchez, Meaghan Sands, Stephen Santana, Gretchen Schneider, Joshua Stackhouse and Tyree Walker.
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
