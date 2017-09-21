WAR PAINT Will Put its 'Best Face Forward' For the Final Time this December; Closing Announced

The new Broadway musical, War Paint, which stars Broadway legends and two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole together for the first time, will play its final performance on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 8:00pm. Upon closing, the musical will have played 300 regular and 33 preview performances at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

WAR PAINT will be on a pre-scheduled one-week hiatus from September 26 - October 1 and will resume performances on Tuesday, October 3 for 13 final weeks.

Following a wildly acclaimed, sold out run at the Goodman Theatre in the summer of 2016, War Paint opened on Broadway on April 6, 2017. The musical features a book by Doug Wright, music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michael Korie, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and direction by Michael Greif. War Paint charts the legendary lives of two trailblazing women - cosmetics entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole).

WAR PAINT also features Tony Award nominee John Dossett as Tommy Lewis, Miss Arden's husband and chief marketing officer, and Tony Award nominee Douglas Sills as Harry Fleming, Madame Rubinstein's clubby confidante and faithful ally.

The cast also includes Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenour, Mary Ernster, Tom Galantich, David Girolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Claire King, Steffanie Leigh, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Donna Migliaccio, Stephanie Jae Park, Jennifer Rias, Angel Reda, and Tally Sessions.

WAR PAINT tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), whodefined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary-pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

WAR PAINT is produced by David Stone, Marc Platt, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, Marcia Goldberg, Universal Stage Productions, Independent Presenters Network and Goodman Theatre.

WAR PAINT features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin and music direction by Lawrence Yurman.

