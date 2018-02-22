WAITRESS Announces Events in Honor of Women's History Month

The producers of Broadway's smash Waitress announced that they will celebrate National Women's History Month at the show by hosting a month-long campaign in March. As the first Broadway musical with an all-female creative team, the production will celebrate women through a variety of efforts including post-show talkbacks centered around women-centric themes, educational social campaigns, and fundraising efforts benefitting the National Women's History Museum in Washington D.C. (www.womenshistory.org).

"The National Women's History Museum is proud to support the trailblazing women of Waitress," said Board Chair Susan D. Whiting. "We are grateful for their support to help us create a world where everyone learns the full value of women through women's history inspiring them to see there are no obstacles to becoming whatever they want to be."

Each week in March, Waitress will host a notable woman (or group of women) to participate in a post-show talkback from the stage. The discussion will explore topics connecting the notable achievements of the guest panelists and the themes of this ground-breaking production.

Additionally, the show's in-house pie concession will feature a Lemon Empowerment Pie for the month and portion of those proceeds will benefit the museum as well.

A Prizeo campaign to benefit the museum will launch in March and bids will be accepted through the end of the month.

Tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com, or at the Brooks Atkinson box office.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress is now in its second smash year on Broadway and on a national tour. Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

About the National Women's History Museum

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History, a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has researched, collected and exhibited the contributions of women to the social, cultural, economic and political life of our nation in the context of our collective history. The Museum uses innovative and engaging means including an interactive website, online and physical exhibits, educational programs, live presentations, social media and other outreach efforts to communicate the breadth of American women's experiences and accomplishments to reach the widest possible audience. Through these efforts and its future physical presence, the Museum serves as a guiding light to inspire people regardless of gender, class, race or culture to move into the future with respect, equal confidence, greater partnership and opportunity. For additional information visit www.WomensHistory.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

